The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 3.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

