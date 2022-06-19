The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$206.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $206.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.21.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.06. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.