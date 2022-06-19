The Goldman Sachs Group Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $21.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

