The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 148,099 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $52,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,141. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.20 and a 200-day moving average of $343.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.