The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

GS stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

