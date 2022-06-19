The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lessened by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $237.83 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.01.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

