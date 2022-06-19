The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $237.83 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.31 and a 200-day moving average of $291.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

