The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.82.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

