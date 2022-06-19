Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.62.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $72.20 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

