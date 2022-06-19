Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.