Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,444. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

