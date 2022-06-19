Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Tesla stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $608.88 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $808.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $909.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

