Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $70.16 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.