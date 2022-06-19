Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
