Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.