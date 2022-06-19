Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMDY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

CMDY stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

