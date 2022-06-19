Telemus Capital LLC Has $28.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 111,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

