Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

AMT stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.11 and its 200 day moving average is $251.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

