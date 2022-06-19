Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

