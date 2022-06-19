Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $244.81 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.80.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.92.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.