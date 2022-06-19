Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Tapestry stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

