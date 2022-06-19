Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.12.

TPR opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

