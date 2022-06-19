Tadpole Finance (TAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $422.00

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00006378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $661,598.99 and approximately $422.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 545,440 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

