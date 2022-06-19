Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

