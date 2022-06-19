Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $7.97 Million Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,000. Mimecast makes up approximately 4.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.15% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

