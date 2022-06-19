Syquant Capital Sas Invests $2.18 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Nielsen makes up about 1.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,279,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.41.
Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.
Nielsen Profile (Get Rating)
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nielsen (NLSN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.