Syquant Capital Sas Invests $2.18 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Nielsen makes up about 1.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,279,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

