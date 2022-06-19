Syquant Capital Sas Has $328,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Syquant Capital Sas lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

