SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Down 17.6% This Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $963,520.74 and approximately $30,779.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00220437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001408 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008740 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00399247 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,234,900 coins and its circulating supply is 122,824,527 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

