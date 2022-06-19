StockNews.com Upgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Shares of XPO opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

