StockNews.com Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.57.

ResMed stock opened at $197.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

