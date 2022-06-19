StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $15.49 on Friday. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of FONAR by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

