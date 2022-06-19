StockNews.com Downgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

