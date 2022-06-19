StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.00.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
