StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

