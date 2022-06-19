StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

