StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of CASI opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
