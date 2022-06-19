STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.15) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

STM stock opened at €31.71 ($33.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.53 and its 200 day moving average is €38.48. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($22.34).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

