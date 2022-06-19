stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.01215560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00112958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093983 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013357 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.