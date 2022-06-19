STERIS (NYSE:STE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $5,573,759. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

