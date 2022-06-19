Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.61-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.86.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

