Stealth BioTherapeutics’ (MITO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ MITO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.