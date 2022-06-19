Stealth BioTherapeutics’ (MITO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.