Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.