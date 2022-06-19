StaFi (FIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.53 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a total market cap of $19.53 million and $2.87 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00079328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00257860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.