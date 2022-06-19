SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.86 ($4.04).

SSPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.49) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,949,872.56). Insiders bought a total of 630,100 shares of company stock worth $160,674,902 over the last quarter.

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 233.50 ($2.83) on Friday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.34.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

