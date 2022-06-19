Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,029 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,797,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,808,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS opened at $14.42 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.