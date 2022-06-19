Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $17,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

