Splintershards (SPS) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $39.26 million and approximately $912,322.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00106043 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010653 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 814,203,677 coins and its circulating supply is 729,087,414 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.