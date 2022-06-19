Spence Asset Management Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 3.7% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.61. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.38.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

