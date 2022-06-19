Spence Asset Management Buys Shares of 6,354 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,352,000 after acquiring an additional 355,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 305,676 shares in the last quarter.

EWW stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

