Spence Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.