Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DALXF. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

