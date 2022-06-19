S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Increased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $319.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

