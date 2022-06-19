SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.70 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $54.41 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

